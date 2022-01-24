NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Los Angeles Times reported that New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes has been charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest and battery against a police officer in connection with an arrest that occurred at his California home in July.

Despite the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office declining to pursue felony charges against Hayes after the incident, the city attorney’s office charged Hayes on Monday on the following:

5 counts of Abusing a Spouse or Co-Habitant

1 count of Resisting Arrest

1 count of Battery Against an LAPD Officer

3 counts of Vandalism

1 count of Trespasssing

During the call, Los Angeles Police Department officers were forced to use a chokehold and a taser on the 6-foot-11, 220-pound 21-year-old Oklahoma native.

Bodycam footage released by TMZ showed Hayes being forcibly restrained and tased. Hayes could audibly be heard gasping for air stating that he couldn’t breathe several times. When Hayes was allowed to sit up, he asked for one of the officer’s badge numbers before immediately being jolted with voltage.

The LAPD claimed an officer was pushed and injured by Hayes, which prompted the restraint. However, footage of Hayes’ battery on the officer has not been released.

Hayes is next scheduled to play Monday night as the Pelicans (17-28) host the Indiana Pacers (17-30) at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans at 7 p.m.