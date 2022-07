NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans Pelican player was arrested on Thursday. Devonte’ Graham was arrested in his hometown. According to police records, the 27-year-old point guard was driving while impaired.

He was arrested in Raleigh, N.C. According to ESPN, Graham joined the Pelicans in 2021 after three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. Before being drafted by the Hornets, he played college basketball for the Kansas Jayhawks for four years.