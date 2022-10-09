NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A day after downing the Detroit Pistons 107-101 at the Smoothie King Center to move to 2-0 in the NBA preseason, the New Orleans Pelicans announced on Saturday that center Jaxson Hayes, 22, sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow (non-dominant) during the game.

The report claims Hayes will undergo rehabilitation for the injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Pelicans will visit San Antonio on Sunday evening, practicing in Metairie on Saturday before traveling to Texas.