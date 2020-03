BATON ROUGE- The coronavirus has put the sports world on hold for now and there are a lot of questions that have yet to be answered.

According to several reports, the 2020 MLB Draft will still happen, but it’s expected to be trimmed down and pushed back by about a month.

Geaux Nation’s Chessa Bouche sat down with former LSU ace Ben McDonald to talk about what’s next for LSU baseball.

