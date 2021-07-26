One and done: Pelicans send Adams, Bledsoe to Memphis in salary dump

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 07: Steven Adams #12 of the New Orleans Pelicans grabs the rebound in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on April 07, 2021 in New York City.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Pelicans no longer have the 10th pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft. According to a report from ESPN, New Orleans traded it to Memphis, along with veterans Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe, and two additional picks, including a first round pick next season.

New Orleans has yet to confirm the trade.

The reported trade allows the Pelicans to take millions off the books.

Over the next two seasons, Adams is owed $35 million, Bledsoe $37.5 million. However, only $3.9 million of Bledsoe’s 2022-2023 salary is guaranteed. Valanciunus is owed $14 million next season. His contract, then, expires.

