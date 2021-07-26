One and done: Pelicans send Adams, Bledsoe to Memphis in salary dump

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Pelicans no longer have the 10th pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft. According to a report from ESPN, New Orleans traded it to Memphis, along with veterans Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe, and two additional picks, including a first round pick next season.
New Orleans has yet to confirm the trade.
The reported trade allows the Pelicans to take millions off the books.
Over the next two seasons, Adams is owed $35 million, Bledsoe $37.5 million. However, only $3.9 million of Bledsoe’s 2022-2023 salary is guaranteed. Valanciunus is owed $14 million next season. His contract, then, expires.
Watch the first round of the NBA draft live on WGNO and ABC Thursday night at 7:00 pm.