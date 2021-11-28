No. 23 ULL beats Warhawks to go unbeaten in Sun Belt play

Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2), wide receiver Robert Williams (85), cornerback Caleb Anderson (11), quarterback Levi Lewis (1), and Louisiana-Lafayette running back Chris Smith (21) enter the field before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Emani Bailey scored on a 2-yard run to give No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette a double-digit lead in the third quarter and the Ragin’ Cajuns held off Louisiana-Monroe for a 21-16 victory.

The Ragin’ Cajuns won their school-record 11th straight game after a season-opening loss at Texas and went unbeaten in Sun Belt Conference play for the first time.

Lafayette will host Appalachian State in the conference championship game next Saturday.

The Warhawks ended the season on a five-game losing streak.