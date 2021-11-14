No. 22 UL Lafayette will host championship game after topping Troy

AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 04: Levi Lewis #1 of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns warms up before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (WGNO) — The Ragin Cajuns are set to host the Sun Belt Championship Game in December after clinching a 35 to 21 victory over the Trojans on Saturday.

𝗖𝗔𝗝𝗨𝗡 𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗬.



For the first time in program history, @RaginCajunsFB will host the #SunBeltFB Championship Game at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, December 4. ☀️🏈 pic.twitter.com/xa0jJhYrH9 — Sun Belt Football (@SunBeltFB) November 14, 2021

The Cajuns are the only Louisiana school in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Louisiana secured a program-record ninth straight victory, according to the Ragin Cajuns press release from Saturday’s game.

Baton Rouge native, quarterback Levi Lewis helped lead the offense with four touchdowns.

Next up, the Cajuns will take Liberty on Saturday, November 20.

Following that game, they play ULM at home.

Lastly, the Cajuns host the SBC Championship Game on December 4 at Cajun Field.