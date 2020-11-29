No. 2 Baylor wins delayed opener 112-82 over La-Lafayette

Baylor’s Jared Butler (12) passes around Louisiana-Lafayette’s Brayan Au (41) and Theo Akwuba (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 21 points and No. 2 Baylor won its delayed season opener with a 112-82 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in Las Vegas.

Baylor adjusted its opening schedule after coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19. The Bears shot 45-for-80 from the floor and made 15 3-pointers.

Davion Mitchell finished with 18 points for Baylor, while Jared Butler and LJ Cryer each had 17 and Adam Flagler chipped in 12.

Cedric Russell led the Ragin Cajuns with 26 points. Theo Akwuba scored 22 and Brayan Au added 16.