Sports Zone Podcast: Pelicans, Saints and Manning – oh my!

Geaux Black and Gold

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on WNOL 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, Arch Manning is a long way from a college choice … but he does have a list of visits set for the summer.

The Pelicans have a handful of games left, but after more than 60 games, its time for our panel to weigh in – has Stan made the right plan?

St. Paul’s in the playoffs, a team with a host of forfeits, but still in the playoffs … is there anything wrong with that?

The Saints draft – do we book it as a good one?

Our panel weighs in, next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story