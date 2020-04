BATON ROUGE – College/Pro Football Analyst Mike Detillier recalls a conversation he had with LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron during fall camp two years ago.

He quoted Orgeron talking about quarterback Joe Burrow as a grad transfer at LSU saying, “I got my guy, I got my guy. He’s Bobby Hebert all over again.”

Hebert played at Northwestern State University along with Orgeron.

For more on the comparison, click the video provided.