Jalen Hurts will reportedly make his first career NFL start Sunday against the Saints

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly naming Rookie Quarterback Jalen Hurts the starter for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
The new was first reported by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on twitter:
Hurts relieved Wentz Sunday during the Eagles game against the Green Bay Packers, going 5 for 12 passing with 109 yards 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.
Hurts also rushed 5 times for 29 yards in the 30-16 loss.
The Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 53rd overall pick.