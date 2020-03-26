Bridgewater ready to be a starting QB again in Carolina

Teddy Bridgewater can’t throw passes yet with his new Carolina Panthers teammates. He can’t even meet them because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Panthers new $63 million quarterback is trying to get to know their tendencies by simulating playing with guys such as Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel on Madden video games. Bridgewater says “realizing how awesome they are in video games” only makes him want to play with them even more in real life.

(Sound courtesy: Carolina Panthers // Video courtesy: Getty Images)