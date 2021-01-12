Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow talks injury, rehab process

{Video Courtesy: The Cincinnati Bengals}

CINCINNATI, Oh. – Cincinnati Bengals’ Quarterback Joe Burrow spoke with media Tuesday to talk about his road to recovery two months after suffering a devastating leg injury that sidelined him for the second half of his rookie season.

November 22nd, Burrow tore his ACL, MCL and suffered other structural damage to his left knee after an awkward hit against Washington.

He had surgery to repair the damage December 2nd, and since then Burrow has been rehabbing with hopes of returning to the field at the start of the 2020 NFL regular season.

“That’s been the goal for me from the beginning. They say it’s a 9-12 month recovery and the first game is exactly 9 months from my injury. So, that’s where I’m paced to do it right now. There’s obviously a long road ahead, there are opportunities for setbacks along the road but as far as right now it’s looking as good as it could for where I’m at in the rehab process,” says Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow.

In 10 games this season, Burrow threw for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also rushed for 3 touchdowns.