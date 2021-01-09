Behind enemy lines: How the Chicago Bears are approaching the NFC Wild Card Round

CHICAGO, Il. – “We’ve got nothing to lose. We know everybody has been overlooking us the back half of the season,” says Chicago Bears Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

They say the most dangerous playoff teams are the ones that get hot at the right time and that’s the best way to describe the Chicago Bears.

“We started off at 5-1 then we hit that 6-game stretch then we won 3 in a row and then you lose to the Packers the last game of the season in a big division game that means a lot. So, you end up 8-8 and you realize you’re playing a team that has a ton of playoff experience,” says Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy.

One that is 5-0 in home playoff games.

While Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy won’t embrace the underdog role, he will embrace the change that has come over his football team.

Change jumpstarted by the newfound confidence of Bears Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

“He’s much different than 2018 everything was going so fast and still learning system,” says Nagy.

Since taking over for Nick Foles after his Week 10 injury, Trubisky is averaging 250 yards passing and 2 touchdowns per game.

Not mind-blowing numbers but numbers similar to his 2018 Pro Bowl season and Bears’ playoff berth.

“I feel like I am more prepared than I was back then I feel like my game has gotten better. I just feel like I am a better leader and what my team needs at this point,” says Trubisky.

Even Trubisky knows that Sunday’s Wild Card matchup will be an uphill battle against a Quarterback he idolized growing up and against one of the best defenses the NFL has to offer.

“They play hard-nosed football. They’re going to be in your face, and they’re going to try to change it up with a bunch of different blitzes and try to confuse you with different looks. I think when you go against a team that gives you different looks and tries to confuse the quarterback, you just got to be on point with what plays you have in your gameplan and where you need to go with the football versus whatever look they’re showing,” says Trubisky.

Nagy and Trubisky say the emphasis this week is on redzone scoring.

The Bears offense ranks in the bottom half of the league in that category, the New Orleans Saints defense as well.

Nagy says a missed redzone opportunities in their Week 8 matchup diminished their chances of a 14-point lead early, eventually leading to the Bears’ 26-23 overtime loss.

Sequences they have circled and made it a point to fix.

“They do a great job situationally so we’re going to have to really dot our I’s and cross our T’s on everything we do and use that experience you’re talking about to stay more aggressive,” says Nagy.