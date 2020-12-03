32 players nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

NEW ORLEANS, LA – DECEMBER 24: Ryan Ramczyk #71 of the New Orleans Saints runs onto the field during prior to a a game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The 32 players nominated for the seventh annual ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer ART ROONEY, SR.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – WARRICK DUNN, Pro Football Hall of Famer CURTIS MARTIN, KARL MECKLENBURG and LEONARD WHEELER – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, December 18.

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

2020 ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD NOMINEES

TEAM PLAYER TEAM PLAYER Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr Atlanta Falcons C Alex Mack Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa Baltimore Ravens DE Calais Campbell Los Angeles Rams S John Johnson Buffalo Bills CB Tre’Davious White Miami Dolphins LB Kyle Van Noy Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph Chicago Bears LB Khalil Mack New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater Cincinnati Bengals LB Josh Bynes New Orleans Saints T Ryan Ramczyk Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb New York Giants DB Logan Ryan Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott New York Jets DL Folorunso Fatukasi Denver Broncos CB Bryce Callahan Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow Pittsburgh Steelers DT Cameron Heyward Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers San Francisco 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk Houston Texans DT Brandon Dunn Seattle Seahawks LB K.J. Wright Indianapolis Colts DE Justin Houston Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David Jacksonville Jaguars DE/LB Josh Allen Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

​PAST RECIPIENTS OF THE ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD YEAR PLAYER TEAM 2019 RB Adrian Peterson Washington Football Team 2018 QB Drew Brees New Orleans Saints 2017 LB Luke Kuechly Carolina Panthers 2016 RB Frank Gore Indianapolis Colts 2015 CB Charles Woodson Oakland Raiders 2014 WR Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals

​{Courtesy: Press Release from the NFL}