32 players nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The 32 players nominated for the seventh annual ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer ART ROONEY, SR.
A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – WARRICK DUNN, Pro Football Hall of Famer CURTIS MARTIN, KARL MECKLENBURG and LEONARD WHEELER – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, December 18.
The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
2020 ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD NOMINEES
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|Arizona Cardinals
|S Budda Baker
|Las Vegas Raiders
|QB Derek Carr
|Atlanta Falcons
|C Alex Mack
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DE Joey Bosa
|Baltimore Ravens
|DE Calais Campbell
|Los Angeles Rams
|S John Johnson
|Buffalo Bills
|CB Tre’Davious White
|Miami Dolphins
|LB Kyle Van Noy
|Carolina Panthers
|QB Teddy Bridgewater
|Minnesota Vikings
|TE Kyle Rudolph
|Chicago Bears
|LB Khalil Mack
|New England Patriots
|WR Matthew Slater
|Cincinnati Bengals
|LB Josh Bynes
|New Orleans Saints
|T Ryan Ramczyk
|Cleveland Browns
|RB Nick Chubb
|New York Giants
|DB Logan Ryan
|Dallas Cowboys
|RB Ezekiel Elliott
|New York Jets
|DL Folorunso Fatukasi
|Denver Broncos
|CB Bryce Callahan
|Philadelphia Eagles
|C Jason Kelce
|Detroit Lions
|C Frank Ragnow
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DT Cameron Heyward
|Green Bay Packers
|QB Aaron Rodgers
|San Francisco 49ers
|FB Kyle Juszczyk
|Houston Texans
|DT Brandon Dunn
|Seattle Seahawks
|LB K.J. Wright
|Indianapolis Colts
|DE Justin Houston
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|LB Lavonte David
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DE/LB Josh Allen
|Tennessee Titans
|QB Ryan Tannehill
|Kansas City Chiefs
|QB Patrick Mahomes
|Washington Football Team
|WR Terry McLaurin
The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.
The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.
|PAST RECIPIENTS OF THE ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|2019
|RB Adrian Peterson
|Washington Football Team
|2018
|QB Drew Brees
|New Orleans Saints
|2017
|LB Luke Kuechly
|Carolina Panthers
|2016
|RB Frank Gore
|Indianapolis Colts
|2015
|CB Charles Woodson
|Oakland Raiders
|2014
|WR Larry Fitzgerald
|Arizona Cardinals
{Courtesy: Press Release from the NFL}