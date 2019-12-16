NFL suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon indefinitely

The milestones are piling up, and running out, for Atlanta’s Vince Carter.

His next game — which could come as early as Tuesday, when the Hawks visit the New York Knicks — will be the 1,504th in his career, which will tie John Stockton for fourth-most in NBA history. Barring injury, Carter will pass Dirk Nowitzki later this season for No. 3 on the career list.