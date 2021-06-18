NFL relaxes COVID restrictions for fully-vaccinated players, coaches

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, a cameraman shoots from the end zone of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs, in New Orleans. Plans for $450 million in upgrades to New Orleans’ iconic Superdome have been disrupted because of financial troubles caused by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

With the NFL deciding to relax COVID restrictions for players and coaches who are fully-vaccinated, Mike Florio and Chris Simms wonder if more players will get vaccinated to help their preparation for the season.

–Video via NBC Sports–