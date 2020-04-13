LOUISIANA
LDH confirms additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 884 statewide. There are 21,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 2,134 patients hospitalized; 461 of those on ventilators. All 64 parishes have reported cases.

Will Cowboys continue trade pursuit of Adams?

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 26: Strong safety Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets reacts during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Cowboys were reportedly interested in trading for Jamal Adams at the deadline. But would the Jets actually be smart to deal one of their stars?

(Video provided by NBC Sports)