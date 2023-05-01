NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The Saints picks on Day 3 were:

Round 4

Pick 103 – Nick Salvideri, Offensive Line, Old Dominion

Pick 127 – Jake Haener, Quarterback, Fresno State

Round 5

PIck 146 – Jordan Howden, Safety, Minnesota

Pick 195 – A.T. Perry, Wide Receiver, Wake Forest

The Saints traded up twice in the fourth round, and traded back up in the 6th round. New Orleans sent tight end Adam Trautman and a 7th-round choice to Denver, now coached by ex-Saints head coach Sean Payton.

