Saints trade up: take Stanford corner in Round 3

NEW ORLEANS — In the draft, the Saints do what they do. Trade up.
In the third round, New Orleans traded picks 98 and 105 overall to get to 76 and select Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo.
Adebo opted out of the 2020 season. He finished at Stanford with 38 passes defensed and four interceptions
The Saints traded their two third round picks to Denver to move up to select Adebo.
“As far as things I can bring to the league, I am a playmaker,” said Adebo. “If you look at my career, eight interceptions in 22 games. Someone who is extremely productive, on ball and I think that is something I can bring to the league and help make takeaways.”