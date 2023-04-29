NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints moved up into the sixth round following a trade with the Denver Broncos to select Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry at No. 195 in the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Watch A.T. Perry’s Zoom conference with local media here.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero tweeted moments before the move that the Saints were trading tight end Adam Trautman and a seventh-rounder (No. 257) to the Broncos. The trade reunites Trautman with former Saints head coach Sean Payton, who took the helm at Denver in January.

Perry was an All-ACC First-teamer in 2022, a set a Demon Deacons record with 28 touchdowns during his career – a total that is tied for seventh best in conference history.

The 26-year-old Trautman, who was drafted in the third round in 2020, caught 60 passes for 641 yards and four touchdowns during his three seasons in New Orleans.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Tight end Adam Trautman #82 of the New Orleans Saints carries the football during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Previous picks include:

Round 1, Pick 29 – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Round 2, Pick 40 – Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

Round 3, Pick 71 – Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

Round 4, Pick 115 – Nick Saldiveri, OL, Old Dominion

Round 5, Pick 127 – Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

Round 5, Pick 146 – Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota

Round 6, Pick 195 – A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

Rounds 4-7 kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday.