Saints take Michigan center Ruiz with 24th pick

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Maryland inside linebacker Isaiah Davis (22) is blocked by Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Ruiz was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have selected Michigan center Cesar Ruiz with the 24th overall pick in the NFL draft. The 6-foot-3 and 307-pound Ruiz joins an offensive line that has all five starters returning.

The selection of Ruiz on Thursday night comes one year after New Orleans selected Texas A&M center Erik McCoy as the club’s top overall choice in the 2019 second round.

But, Ruiz could provide important depth at any of the interior line positions and strengthens the unit protecting 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees.

(Story via The Associated Press)