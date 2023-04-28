NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey is headed to the Big Easy after being selected by the Saints in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

The 6-foot-5, 264-pound California native comes to New Orleans after four seasons with the Fighting Irish where he was an All-American, holding the school’s career record for sacks at 26 1/2. He finished his senior season with 45 tackles, including 23 solo, and led the team for the second straight year with 11 sacks.

The 40th overall pick comes one day after the Saints roped in Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the 29th pick on Thursday. Later Friday night, the Saints also selected Texas Christian running back Kendre Miller.

The Saints went 7-10 last season in its first year under new head coach Dennis Allen. It was the team’s first record below .500 since 2016. New Orleans will kick off the regular season at home against the Atlanta Falcons later this year.

UP NEXT FOR THE SAINTS

New Orleans has several more picks left in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 4, Pick 115

Round 5, Pick 146

Round 5, Pick 165 (acquired from Philadelphia)

Round 7, Pick 227

Round 7, Pick 257 (compensatory selection)

Rounds 4-7 are set to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday.

