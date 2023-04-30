(WGNO) — With the 2023 NFL Draft done and dusted, pro football analyst and former Tulane quarterback Lester Ricard stopped by WGNO to talk with Aaron S. Lee about the Saints’ selections and the impact that the Tulane Green Wave made on the draft over the weekend.
Saints 2023 draft picks:
- Round 1, Pick 29 – Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle, Clemson
- Round 2, Pick 40 – Isaiah Foskey, Defensive End, Notre Dame
- Round 3, Pick 71 – Kendre Miller, Running Back, TCU
- Round 4, Pick 103 – Nick Saldiveri, Offensive Tackle, Old Dominion
- Round 4, Pick 127 – Jake Haener, Quarterback, Fresno State
- Round 5, Pick 146 – Jordan Howden, Safety, Minnesota
- Round 6, Pick 195 – A.T. Perry, Wide Receiver, Wake Forest
Tulane draftees:
- Round 3, Pick 81 – Tyjae Spears, Running Back
- Round 3, Pick 91 – Dorian Williams, Linebacker
Tulane undrafted free agents:
- Nick Anderson, Linebacker, New Orleans Saints
- Larry Brooks III, Safety, Cincinnati Bengals
- Macon Clark, Defensive Back, Chicago Bears
- Tyrick James, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs
- Shae Wyatt, Wide Receiver, San Francisco 49ers