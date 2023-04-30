(WGNO) — With the 2023 NFL Draft done and dusted, pro football analyst and former Tulane quarterback Lester Ricard stopped by WGNO to talk with Aaron S. Lee about the Saints’ selections and the impact that the Tulane Green Wave made on the draft over the weekend.

Saints 2023 draft picks:

Round 1, Pick 29 – Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle, Clemson

Round 2, Pick 40 – Isaiah Foskey, Defensive End, Notre Dame

Round 3, Pick 71 – Kendre Miller, Running Back, TCU

Round 4, Pick 103 – Nick Saldiveri, Offensive Tackle, Old Dominion

Round 4, Pick 127 – Jake Haener, Quarterback, Fresno State

Round 5, Pick 146 – Jordan Howden, Safety, Minnesota

Round 6, Pick 195 – A.T. Perry, Wide Receiver, Wake Forest

Tulane draftees:

Round 3, Pick 81 – Tyjae Spears, Running Back

Round 3, Pick 91 – Dorian Williams, Linebacker

Tulane undrafted free agents: