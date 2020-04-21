Palmer: Burrow feels he ‘can win with anybody’

WNTZ - cenlanow.com
by: Brian Holland
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers reacts after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Quarterback coach Jordan Palmer joins Rich Eisen to discuss former LSU QB Joe Burrow’s skill set and development, as well as if he’s ready to take the reins in Cincinnati if he’s taken first overall by the Bengals.
(Video via NBC Sports)