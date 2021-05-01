NFL Draft: Former Curtis Patriot taken by Texans in sixth round

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 09: Chris Platt #14 of the Baylor Bears carries the ball against Garret Wallow #30 of the TCU Horned Frogs in the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans native Garret Wallow is 170th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The former John Curtis Patriot was selected in the sixth round by the Houston Texans from TCU.

Wallow, a former safety-turned-linebacker, used increased size at 230 pounds with excellent footspeed to develop into a solid blitzing linebacker with 50 solo tackles – nine for a loss – to lead the Horned Frogs defense in 2020.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder also recorded 90 total tackles – second in the Big 12 – en route to earning his second First Team All-Big 12 honor.