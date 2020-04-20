NFL announces fans ‘home’ experiences for 2020 NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS – JANUARY 16: A fan of the New Orleans Saints holds up a sign which reads “It’s Our Time In Our House” against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Louisana Superdome on January 16, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL Draft will be like no other, with club personnel, League staff, prospects, NFL players and Legends, as well as a mix other athletes and entertainers all participating from home.

In addition to being able to participate in the previously announced “Draft-A-Thon,” the NFL today announced a host of ways for fans to immerse themselves in the action virtually. The NFL has co-created a series of Draft-themed experiences and content – from unique lenses, stickers and filters on Snapchat; to a specially curated Official Draft Day Playlist on Spotify.to a hashtag challenge on TikTok.

Additionally, NFL and ESPN will launch a collection of interactive features and digital shows available across both platforms throughout Draft week.

Snapchat

Snapchat has created a variety of Shows and creative tools that will keep NFL fans engaged throughout the NFL Draft. Utilizing its AR Lens technology, Snap has created custom Lenses that give fans the opportunity to celebrate the Draft, while donating to organizations in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

Starting on Night 1 of the Draft, fans can capture themselves in a virtual moment of being drafted by their favorite team, complete with a hat and jersey. The Lens also includes a donation button in support of the NFL’s Draft-A-Thon fundraising initiative in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. Draft Day 1 features on Snapchat also include a number of Draft-themed Stickers and Filters for fans to decorate their Snaps. In addition, custom NFL Lenses will be available in Snap’s desktop app, Snap Camera, and will feature a jersey and hat for all 32 NFL teams, allowing fans to represent their favorite team.

Snap will have extensive content leading up to and throughout the duration of the NFL Draft. A trio of NFL Shows updating Monday, Wednesday and Friday will feature Mock Drafts and a look back at Draft Day fashion and the greatest picks of all time, plus a live-updating Highlights Show posting twice a day on Thursday and Friday of the Draft with player reactions from home. Snap’s ‘Our Story’ will feature multiple Draft Day 1 perspectives from prospects and fans, and an NFL Show episode on Saturday will recap the best moments of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Spotify

The NFL has teamed up with Spotify to create an NFL Official Draft Day playlist, which will feature music curated by the biggest stars of the 2020 NFL Draft class as well as include various highlight videos.

TikTok

TikTok and the NFL will partner to celebrate the 2020 Draft through the hashtag challenge #GoingPro, where TikTok users are encouraged to live out their dream of being drafted to the pros by putting on a hat and transitioning into a new scene.

Starting Thursday, April 23 the NFL will feature a number of #GoingPro native videos on its official TikTok page featuring various players and social media influencers.

Interactive Draft-focused features and programming launching on ESPN and the NFL’s Digital platforms this week include:

Around the NFL Live Show

On Tuesday, April 21 at 5:00 PM ET, a live video edition of Around the NFL features Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling and Marc Sessler giving their final predictions on the picks, trades and surprises fans can expect during this year’s NFL Draft. Airing live on NFL.com and Twitter. The ATN crew will also post multiple podcast episodes throughout Draft week.

Move the Sticks 360 Podcast & Video Series

Draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks provide a 360-degree look at the NFL Draft with podcast episodes and video interviews with some of the Draft’s top prospects. The Move the Sticks 360 audio series features episodes devoted to QB prospects Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. On Thursday April 23 Noon ET, the Move the Sticks video special will include Brooks’ 1-on-1 conversations with Chase Young and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, as well as Jeremiah’s revealing his best starting 11 position-by-position on offense.

The Checkdown Live NFL Draft Pre-Show

Social media brand ‘The Checkdown’ goes live on the @NFL Twitter handle with a special NFL Draft pre-show Thursday April 23rd at 6:45pm ET. Hosted by Andrew Hawkins, The Checkdown Live will feature a fan poll of the Best Draft Classes in the Twitter era updating throughout the show and potential live interviews with 2020 Draft prospects.

Draft Tonight

Airing live at the conclusion of each night of the NFL Draft, host Rhett Lewis alongside Draft analyst Bucky Brooks give fans a 30-minute recap of all the big moments and storylines from the night. Draft Tonight will stream across NFL.com, the NFL app and the NFL’s official YouTube channel.

Free to Play Games, Interactive Elements, Chance to Win Prizes:

NFL.com’s Predict the Pick and ESPN’s Draft Challenge are now live, giving fans the opportunity to put their GM skills to the test. Challenge your friends and play for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LV and other great prizes. Go to NFL.com/PredictPick and ESPN.com/DraftChallenge TODAY to make your picks.

Throughout the entire Draft, NFL.com and the NFL app will also give fans the chance to offer instant reactions to big Draft moments, grade their team’s favorite picks and vote on the Draft’s most memorable moments. Starting at 3pm ET on Tuesday, fans can take the Personality Quiz to see which Draft prospect they are most like, as well as enter for a chance to win a VIP trip to Super Bowl LV on behalf of On Location Experiences.

