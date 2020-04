MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 30: Zack Baun #56 and Chris Orr #54 of the Wisconsin Badgers grab the Paul Bunyan Football Trophy after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the game at TCF Bank Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Badgers defeated the Golden Gophers 38-17. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints draft Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun in the third round of the NFL Draft with the 74th overall pick.

Baun had 75 total tackles, 12.5 sacks and one interception in 2019. Baun was All-Big Ten First-Team and Second Team All-American last season.