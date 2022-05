BATON ROUGE, LA. – LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 126 overall.

Farrell is the sixth LSU player selected in the 2022 draft. The defensive lineman is 6-foot-4 and 325-pounds.

During the 2019 national championship season he had seven tackles for loss, 46 tackles, three sacks and four quarterback hurries.