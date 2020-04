LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) celebrates a touchdown catch against Oklahoma during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Former LSU WR Justin Jefferson was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the NFL Draft’s first round on Thursday.

The St. Rose(LA) native now finds his NFL home with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jefferson hauled in over 2400 receiving yards and 24 TD’s in his career as a Tiger.

