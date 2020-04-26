LSU Moss & Fehoko go undrafted but sign to NFL teams

STARKVILLE, MS – OCTOBER 19: Thaddeus Moss #81 of the LSU Tigers jumps over Jaquarius Landrews #11 the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

LSU tied an NFL record with 14 players drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but tight end Thaddeus Moss and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko were not among the selected Tigers. However, both players found new homes in the NFL.

Fehoko signed with the Los Angeles Chargers minutes after the draft, and he’s excited to rock the powder blues.

Undrafted free agent! Proving people wrong my whole life is what i was built for. @Chargers I’m coming for everything believe that. #BoltUp — Breiden Fehoko (@breidenfehoko4) April 25, 2020

As for Moss, the tight end signed with the Washington Redskins after the draft, but he reportedly had a Jones fracture in his right foot, after getting a physical at the NFL Combine according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Thaddeus Moss’ physical at the combine revealed a Jones fracture in his right root that required surgery. Inability to visit teams for follow-up exams hurt him. Talent there for new Washington OC Scott Turner to unlock. https://t.co/V0HWl64lto — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2020

LSU now has 16 players from the 2019 championship team on NFL rosters.