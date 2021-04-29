LIVE BLOG: 2021 NFL Draft Coverage

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America’s biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they’ve been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NEW ORLEANS — The annual National Football League Draft is all set to start Thursday at 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST) from multiple venues in Cleveland.

The first of three nights of selections will orginiate from FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

Jacksonville has the first pick, followed by the New York Jets, San Francisco, Atlanta and Cincinnati to round out the top five. Each team in the fist round will have up to 10 minutes to make its selection.

The New Orleans Saints are currently own the 28th pick.

2021 NFL Draft Order – Round 1

PICKTEAMHOW ACQUIREDPLAYER
1Jacksonville Jaguars
2New York Jets
3San Francisco 49ersfrom Houston via Miami
4Atlanta Falcons
5Cincinnati Bengals
6Miami Dolphisfrom Philadelphia
7Detroit Lions
8Carolina Panthers
9Denver Broncos
10Dallas Cowboys
11New York Giants
12Philadelphia Eaglesfrom San Francisco via Miami
13Los Angeles Chargers
14Minnesota Vikings
15New England Patriots
16Arizona Cardinals
17Las Vegas Raiders
18Miami Dolphins
19Washington Football Team
20Chicago Bears
21Indianapolis Colts
22Tennessee Titans
23New York Jetsfrom Seattle
24Pittsburgh Steelers
25Jacksonville Jaguarsfrom Los Angeles Rams
26Cleveland Browns
27Baltimore Ravens
28New Orleans Saints
29Green Bay Packers
30Buffalo Bills
31Baltimore Ravensfrom Kansas City
32Tampa Bay Buccaneers
