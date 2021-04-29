LIVE BLOG: 2021 NFL Draft Coverage

NEW ORLEANS — The annual National Football League Draft is all set to start Thursday at 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST) from multiple venues in Cleveland.
The first of three nights of selections will orginiate from FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.
Jacksonville has the first pick, followed by the New York Jets, San Francisco, Atlanta and Cincinnati to round out the top five. Each team in the fist round will have up to 10 minutes to make its selection.
The New Orleans Saints are currently own the 28th pick.
2021 NFL Draft Order – Round 1
|PICK
|TEAM
|HOW ACQUIRED
|PLAYER
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|New York Jets
|3
|San Francisco 49ers
|from Houston via Miami
|4
|Atlanta Falcons
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|6
|Miami Dolphis
|from Philadelphia
|7
|Detroit Lions
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|9
|Denver Broncos
|10
|Dallas Cowboys
|11
|New York Giants
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles
|from San Francisco via Miami
|13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|14
|Minnesota Vikings
|15
|New England Patriots
|16
|Arizona Cardinals
|17
|Las Vegas Raiders
|18
|Miami Dolphins
|19
|Washington Football Team
|20
|Chicago Bears
|21
|Indianapolis Colts
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|23
|New York Jets
|from Seattle
|24
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|25
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|from Los Angeles Rams
|26
|Cleveland Browns
|27
|Baltimore Ravens
|28
|New Orleans Saints
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|30
|Buffalo Bills
|31
|Baltimore Ravens
|from Kansas City
|32
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The official draft rules can be found here.
Stay tuned in to the wgno.com for pick-by-pick, round-by-round coverage and analysis throughout the entirety of the draft.