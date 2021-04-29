LIVE BLOG: 2021 NFL Draft Coverage

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America’s biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they’ve been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NEW ORLEANS — The annual National Football League Draft is all set to start Thursday at 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST) from multiple venues in Cleveland.

The first of three nights of selections will orginiate from FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.

Jacksonville has the first pick, followed by the New York Jets, San Francisco, Atlanta and Cincinnati to round out the top five. Each team in the fist round will have up to 10 minutes to make its selection.

The New Orleans Saints are currently own the 28th pick.

2021 NFL Draft Order – Round 1

PICK TEAM HOW ACQUIRED PLAYER 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 2 New York Jets 3 San Francisco 49ers from Houston via Miami 4 Atlanta Falcons 5 Cincinnati Bengals 6 Miami Dolphis from Philadelphia 7 Detroit Lions 8 Carolina Panthers 9 Denver Broncos 10 Dallas Cowboys 11 New York Giants 12 Philadelphia Eagles from San Francisco via Miami 13 Los Angeles Chargers 14 Minnesota Vikings 15 New England Patriots 16 Arizona Cardinals 17 Las Vegas Raiders 18 Miami Dolphins 19 Washington Football Team 20 Chicago Bears 21 Indianapolis Colts 22 Tennessee Titans 23 New York Jets from Seattle 24 Pittsburgh Steelers 25 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams 26 Cleveland Browns 27 Baltimore Ravens 28 New Orleans Saints 29 Green Bay Packers 30 Buffalo Bills 31 Baltimore Ravens from Kansas City 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL DRAFT

The official draft rules can be found here.

