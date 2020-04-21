Former LSU RB Edwards-Helaire models game after former NFL’ers

WNTZ - cenlanow.com
by: Brian Holland
FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) grins after greeting fans following an NCAA football game Saturday against Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was one of three players from LSU’s high-powered offense to earn unanimous first-team all-SEC honors when The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team was announced Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
Former LSU and Catholic High RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire talks with Chris Simms about how he’s preparing for the NFL draft, who he models his game after and the best player he went up against in college football.
(Video via NBC Sports)