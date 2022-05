Baton Rouge native & former LSU Tiger Ty-Davis Price was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 93rd overall pick in the 3rd Round on Friday night’s NFL Draft.

The Southern Lab alum racked up over 1,000 rushing yards in his final season as an LSU Tiger.

He was also named the National Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Foundation after his 287 rushing yards vs Florida, setting a new single-game LSU rushing record.

Davis-Price is the fourth LSU player off the board.