BATON ROUGE, LA. – LSU right tackle Austin Deculus was drafted by the Houston Texans in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Houston Bound!@austindeculus76 is selected in the sixth round by the @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/qX1mvVHdOM — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 30, 2022

He will join cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who was drafted in the first round by the Texans at No. 3 overall.

Deculus played in a total of 61 games during his time at LSU. That stat makes him the only football player in school history to appear in more than 60 games.