ABC4 Sports – The Draft Preview: Episode 3

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – On Episode 3 of the ABC4 NFL Draft Preview Special, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff give their top-10 mock draft predictions, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham talks about a possible school-record number of draft picks and the future of the 2020 college football season.

Plus, ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer joins the show to talk about how all the local prospects are perceived in the national picture. Also, it was 15 years ago that Utah quarterback Alex Smith was taken as the number one overall selection in the NFL Draft.