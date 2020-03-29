Skip to content
WNTZ - cenlanow.com
Alexandria
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election HQ
Local News
State News
Health News
Coronavirus
National News
International News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Military News
Business News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Crime
Top Stories
South Korea shoe cobbler donates for needy amid coronavirus
Top Stories
Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock
Brazilian pews become trenches in fight against quarantine
White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast
Administration to release final rule on mileage rollback
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Weather Headlines
Forecast
Sports
Japan 2020
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
NCAA
NFL
NBA
MLB
Top Stories
The countdown clock is clicking again for the Tokyo Olympics
Top Stories
NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility
Red Sox LHP Sale has Tommy John Surgery
Reid promotes probe, re-vote over post-ballot changes to CBA
AP Interview: 33 sports vote unanimously on Olympic dates
Features
Premier Health Tips
I Pledge
Remarkable Women
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Legacy: Americas Veterans
Contests
FOX 48 Contest Winners
WWE Ticket Giveaway
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
Community
Cenla Restaurants: We’re Open for Business
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Watch Now
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports App
The Mel Robbins Show
Antennas and Digital Television
2019 Frequency Change
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
WNTZ 2019-2020 EEO REPORT
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
LDH: 4,025 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 185 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines
LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
Local Restaurants Open for Business
Local Services Open for Business
NFL Draft
Former Southern wide receiver reflects on senior season, prepares for NFL Draft
Video
Coronavirus Headlines
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 30, 2020
Video
Combating coronavirus: More doctors turning to telehealth in midst of pandemic
Video
Can children get coronavirus? The short answer is yes
Whole Foods strike: Workers plan mass ‘sick-out’ over COVID-19 concerns
Flight carrying deportee with COVID-19 lands in El Paso; safety of airport employees questioned
Spring breakers who came to Gulf Shores test positive for COVID-19
Video
New York’s governor begs for help amid ‘staggering’ death toll
Trump defends extending virus guidelines as spread continues
Video
211 call center handles over 27,000 COVID-19 calls in just over two weeks
LDH: 4,025 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 185 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana
More Coronavirus