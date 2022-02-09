NFL could make Alvin Kamara an example with punishment for arrest
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
SHARE
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Alvin Kamara getting arrested for battery in Las Vegas and wonder how the NFL will handle its side of Kamara’s punishment.
–Video via NBC Sports–
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick…
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)