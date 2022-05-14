METAIRIE, La. – It didn’t take Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies long to get into an offensive rhythm.

Just before the 7 minute mark in the first quarter, Manning would find the endzone for the first time in 2020 on a 67-yard bomb to A.J. Johnson.

At the start of the second quarter, Manning would find Johnson again for their second touchdown of the night on a beautiful diving catch in the back of the endzone.

A forced fumble would give Newman the ball right back and Arch would roll out and find Pike Philibert in the back of the endzone to give Newman a 21-0 lead with 8:51 to play in the first half.

2 and a half minutes later, Manning and the Greenies offense would find themselves threatening again thanks to an interception from the defense.

Manning would find Philibert on a rollout and a juggling catch in the endzone to extend the Newman lead over East Jeff, 28-0.

Manning would account for two more touchdowns as the Greenies roll over East Jeff, 41-0.

Hear what Head Coach Nelson Stewart and Quarterback Arch Manning had to say after the game:

