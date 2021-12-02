New Orleans Saints injury bug gets better

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 14: Mark Ingram II #14 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, LA. – The Saints attempt to break a four game losing skid tomorrow against the Cowboys. An obvious issue has been injuries. However, the good news is quarterback Taysom Hill and running back Mark Ingram were full participation today.

“I felt like I was in a position where I was close to being able to play. But, you know, (they) just wanted me to have a little bit more time to recover on a short week. So feel good and obviously, when you want to help your team, you know,” said Ingram.

“I mean it sucks to have to watch from the sidelines and especially when you want to be able to help and you feel like you’re capable of being able to help make a difference. So it sucks having to sit out and watch, but I’m healthy, I feel good and ready to go,” said Ingram.

The Saints have been running low on offensive playmakers, but with Hill, Kamara, and Ingram potentially all back in the mix against the Cowboys it could make for an upset at the Superdome.