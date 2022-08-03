NEW ORLEANS –The New Orleans Pelicans today announced their 2022 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek.

The Pelicans will open preseason play with a road contest against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, October 4. The team then returns home to face the Detroit Pistons at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, Oct. 7. New Orleans will go back on the road for matchups against the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat on Oct. 9 and 12, respectively, before concluding preseason play against the Atlanta Hawks at Legacy Arena – home of the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans’ NBA G League affiliate.

Broadcast information for the Pelicans’ preseason games will be announced at a later date.

Individual tickets for the team’s preseason home game at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, Oct. 7 will be available to purchase at a later date. Pelicans season ticket plans are on sale now. For more information, fans can visit https://www.nba.com/pelicans/tickets/season-tickets.

Tickets for the Pelicans’ preseason home game in Birmingham, AL are currently available for presale to Birmingham Squadron Insiders and through the Birmingham Squadron ticket office. The special presale rate ends Thursday, August 4 at 11:59pm. Fans can become Birmingham Squadron Insiders by signing up at https://birmingham.gleague.nba.com/newsletter/ and they can visit https://birmingham.gleague.nba.com/tickets/ or call the Squadron ticket office at (205) 719-0850 to request additional details.

The complete 2022 Pelicans preseason schedule is below:

DATE DAY OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CT) Oct. 4 Tue. at Chicago United Center (Chicago, IL) 7:00 p.m. Oct. 7 Fri. vs. Detroit Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA) 7:00 p.m. Oct. 9 Sun. at San Antonio AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX) 6:00 p.m. Oct. 12 Wed. at Miami FTX Arena (Miami, FL) 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 Fri. vs. Atlanta Legacy Arena (Birmingham, AL) 7:00 p.m.

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}