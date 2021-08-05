New Orleans Pelicans announce 2021 NBA Summer League roster

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced their roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021, which will take place Aug. 8-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Pelicans’ summer league roster features three returning players from the 2020-21 team – Kira Lewis Jr., Didi Louzada and Naji Marshall – and rookie Herbert Jones, the 35th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green will serve as the head coach of the summer league team.

New Orleans will begin summer league play on Monday, Aug. 9 against Chicago, followed by games against Oklahoma City (Aug. 11), Cleveland (Aug. 13), and Golden State (Aug. 15). The date and opponent for the Pelicans’ fifth game will be determined by the results of the first four games.

The 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

All 75 games of the 10-day competition will air on live national television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN app.

The Pelicans will hold training camp practices from August 7-8 on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Media availability during camp will be conducted on Zoom.

Pelicans 2021 Summer League Roster (subject to change)

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born College/Country Last Team Played For 15 Jose Alvarado G 6-0 179 04/12/1998 Georgia Tech/USA Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (NCAA) 41 David DiLeo F 6-8 224 02/28/1997 Central Michigan/USA UCAM Murcia (Spain) 21 Malcolm Hill G 6-6 225 10/26/1995 Illinois/USA Hapoel Jerusalem (Israel) 34 Daulton Hommes F 6-8 215 07/04/1996 Point Loma Nazarene/USA Vanoli Cremona (Italy) 5 Herbert Jones F 6-8 206 10/06/1998 Alabama/USA Alabama Crimson Tide (NCAA) 13 Kira Lewis Jr. G 6-1 170 04/06/2001 Alabama/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 0 Didi Louzada G 6-5 210 07/02/1999 Sydney Kings (Australia)/Brazil New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 8 Naji Marshall F 6-7 220 01/24/1998 Xavier (OH)/USA New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 18 Anžejs Pasečņiks C 7-1 229 12/20/1995 Latvia Washington Wizards (NBA) 40 Moses Wright C 6-9 233 12/23/1998 Georgia Tech/USA Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (NCAA)

Pelicans 2021 Summer League Schedule

Date Event Time (Central) Television Location Monday, August 9 Game #1 vs. Bulls 2:00 p.m. ESPN2 Cox Pavilion Wednesday, August 11 Game #2 vs. Thunder 6:00 p.m. NBA TV Cox Pavilion Friday, August 13 Game #3 vs. Cavaliers 5:00 p.m. NBA TV Thomas & Mack Center Sunday, August 15 Game #4 vs. Warriors 8:00 p.m. ESPN2 Cox Pavilion August 16/17 Game #5 TBD TBD TBD

