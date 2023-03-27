NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — They come to the table from around the world — 3,000 of them.

For almost two weeks, the world’s largest bridge competition will be underway at New Orleans Marriott on Canal Street.

Like the NFL and the NBA, bridge players have their own league in the ACBL — the American Contract Bridge League. Members include Bill Gates and Warren Buffet.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood discovers them at the New Orleans Marriott on Canal Street.

After the shuffling and dealing, there will be one Best in Show after this tournament of champions. There’s no trophy, no crown to wear — just the honor of being the Best in Bridge.

