Southern baseball awaits NCAA eligibility relief ruling

BATON ROUGE, LA – Southern baseball head coach Kerrick Jackson weighed in on how his program is being affected by the coronavirus.

Jackson’s third season with the Jaguars was cut short when the Director of Athletics, Roman Banks, suspended all athletic competition for the winter and spring sports in response to COVID-19. 

The NCAA Division I Council is expected to meet Monday, March 30th to make a decision on eligibility relief.

Jackson talks about how that decision will affect recruiting and roster moves for the 2021 season.

