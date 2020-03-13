Report: NCAA to grant ‘eligibility relief’ for athletes in spring sports

The NCAA announced in a statement that student-athletes in spring sports such as softball and baseball could be granted another year of eligibility.

The decision comes after all NCAA winter and spring championships were canceled amid concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus. Many conferences later announced that spring regular-season competitions were indefinitely suspended.

The NCAA released this statement on Friday:

“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

It is not clear yet if winter sport athletes will be granted more eligibility.