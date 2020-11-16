NCAA could host entire 2021 men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KETK) – The NCAA announced Monday morning that in light of the pandemic, the Division I men’s basketball tournament would not be held at 13 different sites around the country.

Instead, the Indianapolis metropolitan area could host the entire 68-team tournament after already being slated to host the Final Four in April of next year. The tournament will still take place on the selected dates in March and April.

🚨 #MarchMadness Update 🚨



The 2021 NCAA Tournament will be held in one geographic area.



👉 https://t.co/0b9eNzVcRS pic.twitter.com/MO6M7M6Ood — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 16, 2020

The decision is being made to limit travel and provide “a safe and controlled environment with competition and practice venues, medical resources, and lodging for teams and officials all within proximity of one another.”

The entire tournament was canceled this year due to the pandemic. It was the first of many national events to be nixed by coronavirus as it began sweeping the nation back in March and April.

A final announcement has yet to be made whether Indianapolis is the ultimate host for the entire tournament.