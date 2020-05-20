LDH
Update as of Wednesday, 5/20/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health confirms 35,316 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,485. There are currently 931 patients hospitalized; 110 of those on ventilators. As of 5/16/2020 there are 26,249 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

BREAKING: NCAA approves voluntary athletic activities to begin

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

The NCAA voted this afternoon to approve voluntary athletic activities for multiple sports.

According to reports, athletes involved with football or men’s and women’s basketball will be able to start up on June 1st.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story