NEW ORLEANS — After a National Championship at Louisiana Tech and 8 years of professional ball overseas, Teresa Weatherspoon recalls a phone call from the New York Liberty in 1997, inviting her to take part in the WNBA’s inaugural season.

“I was in France and I got the call and I was like oh wow I’m going to New York City. Ah man this is going to be awesome, playing in Madison Square Garden, just an amazing place to play. Nothing but great things to say about the opportunity to play in the WNBA, being able to play back at home in front of your family and friends and build your own career professionally in America,” says Pelicans Assistant Coach Teresa Weatherspoon.