Williamson, Pelicans spoil Fox’s big night in win over Kings

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zion Williamson had 31 points and six rebounds, Steven Adams made a pair of clutch free throws with 17.9 seconds remaining, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 43-point performance by Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and beat the Kings 128-123.

Brandon Ingram scored 22 points, Eric Bledsoe added 21 and Adams had 12 points and 15 rebounds to help the Pelicans end a five-game losing streak.

Fox had a career-high point total and added 13 assists for the Kings, who have lost eight of 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story