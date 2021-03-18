WATCH: Pelicans discuss disappointing loss to Portland postgame

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram spoke with media after their 4th quarter collapse that led to a 125-124 comeback win for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard finished with a season-high 50 points, leading Portland on a 4th quarter charge that erased a double-digit deficit and outscored the Pelicans 43-29.

Lillard hit two free throws in the final seconds of play to win the game.

The Pelicans have a rematch with the Trail Blazers Thursday night at 9 p.m.